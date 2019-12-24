Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

At least 28 dead in Indonesia bus crash

CBC.ca Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
A bus plunged into a ravine on Indonesia's Sumatra island after its brakes apparently malfunctioned, killing at least 28 people and injuring 13, police and rescuers said Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

One dead and 15 injured after bus crash in Orpington [Video]One dead and 15 injured after bus crash in Orpington

One person died and 15 others were injured when a car and two single-decker buses collided in Orpington, south-east London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published

Deadly crash involving RTC bus, 6 other vehicles in Las Vegas [Video]Deadly crash involving RTC bus, 6 other vehicles in Las Vegas

One person is dead and multiple people are recovering in the hospital after a crash involving an RTC bus and six other vehicles in Las Vegas.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | WATCH | At least 24 dead in Indonesia bus plunge

At least two dozen people died and 13 others were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia, police said.
News24

Kuwait Amir mourns Indonesia bus crash victims

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah expressed his deepest sympathies on...
MENAFN.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.