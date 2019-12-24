Global  

Putin says Russia is leading world in hypersonic weapons

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia is the only country in the world that has hypersonic weapons. Speaking at a meeting with top military brass, Putin said that for the first time in history Russia has an edge in designing a new class of weapons unlike in the past when it […]
