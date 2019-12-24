Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

What to make of Trump's outburst over World Bank loans to China

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The US president is angry that the World Bank is treating China like a developing nation but there is a deeper problem.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Tells World Bank To Stop Lending Money To China [Video]Trump Tells World Bank To Stop Lending Money To China

President Trump slammed the World Bank.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:31Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nphunkhang

bhodgyallo What to make of Trump's outburst over World Bank loans to China https://t.co/0VE3XwEhyy 1 week ago

SalVadacchino1

Sal Vadacchino🇨🇦 What to make of Trump's outburst over World Bank loans to China https://t.co/Ug86nNNkYG 1 week ago

niyimbanira

Ferdinand What to make of Trump's outburst over World Bank loans to China https://t.co/Jpq9yGF4nV 1 week ago

GrahamKlerks

💧🌱🌎 Graham Klerks 🇦🇺🇪🇺🇬🇧 I disagree with Trump on many things, but this isn't one of them. I disagree with the tactics he uses - they are he… https://t.co/6045oNZYeM 1 week ago

navahochick56

#WeAreStillHere #Resistance #ProtectMaunaKea What to make of Trump's outburst over World Bank loans to China @AJEnglish https://t.co/ZUwJihkqWg 1 week ago

mitoson4

Robert Dowson. What to make of Trump's outburst over World Bank loans to China https://t.co/JwogtFPgHc China is probably trying to… https://t.co/ki6Y3LMh1Q 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.