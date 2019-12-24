Pentagon Warns Military Personnel To Not Use DNA Tests

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe Pentagon is advising military personnel to not use take-home DNA kits due to security concerns.



The tests in question are those commonly marketed by 23andMe and Ancestry.com, which take saliva swabs to create DNA profiles.



According to the internal memo obtained by multiple outlets, "there is increased... Watch VideoThe Pentagon is advising military personnel to not use take-home DNA kits due to security concerns.The tests in question are those commonly marketed by 23andMe and Ancestry.com, which take saliva swabs to create DNA profiles.According to the internal memo obtained by multiple outlets, "there is increased 👓 View full article

