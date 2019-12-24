Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

American Airlines Now Offers Non-Binary Gender Options

Newsy Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
American Airlines Now Offers Non-Binary Gender OptionsWatch VideoAmerican Airlines is now offering non-binary gender options when you book a ticket. 

Now, people can choose between "M," "F," "U" and "X."  The options aren't available online quite yet, though. The company told media outlets they're only available to people if they call to book a ticket, or if they call to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: American Airlines Now Offering Non-Binary Gender Booking Options

American Airlines Now Offering Non-Binary Gender Booking Options 01:30

 American Airlines (AA) recently announced their decision to offer customers non-binary gender options when booking tickets.

Recent related videos from verified sources

American Airlines Now Offers Non-Binary Gender Options [Video]American Airlines Now Offers Non-Binary Gender Options

American Airlines has become the second U.S. carrier to offer non-binary gender options when you book a ticket.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

American Airlines Offers Non-Binary Gender Options For Booking [Video]American Airlines Offers Non-Binary Gender Options For Booking

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about American Airlines new non-binary gender booking option

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

American Airlines adds non-binary gender booking options

The airline has not included the non-binary gender option in their online booking process yet.
CBS News Also reported by •geek.comRTTNewsMashableUSATODAY.comPinkNews

Airlines add new trans-Atlantic flight from PDX

If London's calling, Oregon travelers have a new flight to get there. American Airlines and its partner British Airways announced Wednesday that they will add a...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.