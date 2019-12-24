Global  

Christmas Eve stampede at Australian mall’s 'mega balloon drop' giveaway leaves several injured

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
A Christmas Eve balloon drop at a mall in Australia went horribly wrong when the promotional giveaway caused a stampede of shoppers that left several in the crowd with injuries.
News video: Balloon-drop triggers stampede in Sydney mall, injuring Christmas shoppers

Balloon-drop triggers stampede in Sydney mall, injuring Christmas shoppers 00:43

 This is the scary moment a balloon-drop during a Christmas promotional event a mall in Sydney, Australia led to a stampede among shoppers.

Christmas Eve shopping: here's a list of WNY malls open Tuesday [Video]Christmas Eve shopping: here's a list of WNY malls open Tuesday

We have a list of malls that will be open on Christmas Eve.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:49Published

Chistmas promo goes wrong in Australia [Video]Chistmas promo goes wrong in Australia

Five people were hospitalised on early Tuesday (December 24) morning when a promotional Christmas event ended in a stampede at a shopping mall in a Sydney suburb.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published


Five in hospital after balloon drop sparks stampede at Australian shopping center

Five people were hospitalized after Christmas shoppers were crushed in a midnight balloon drop of gift vouchers at a Sydney suburban shopping center.
Reuters

News24.com | WATCH: Australia Christmas gift scramble leaves a dozen injured

A frantic scramble for gift promotions left a dozen people injured in an Australian mall on Tuesday, after hundreds of balloons with prizes inside were dropped...
News24

