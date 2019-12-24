Canadian geologist will spend Christmas behind bars in Dubai Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 21 hours ago )

The family of the 68-year-old man have been calling for his release but he will remain imprisoned - even though he has been found not guilty on the 11 charges brought before an appeals court in the United Arab Emirates. 👓 View full article

