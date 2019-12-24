Global  

Canadian geologist will spend Christmas behind bars in Dubai

CTV News Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The family of the 68-year-old man have been calling for his release but he will remain imprisoned - even though he has been found not guilty on the 11 charges brought before an appeals court in the United Arab Emirates.
Tweets about this

restalrig

Dr M. W. Pearce RT @dtejadav: Gauthier’s son said the three judges on Tuesday unanimously found his father not guilty on 11 charges. But due to the fact hi… 2 minutes ago

dtejadav

Daniela Tejada Gauthier’s son said the three judges on Tuesday unanimously found his father not guilty on 11 charges. But due to t… https://t.co/86YiZGoHZl 23 minutes ago

lillith6

Lillian Canadian geologist will spend Christmas behind bars in Dubai https://t.co/SQuYK19vCP 2 hours ago

egorbrandt

egorbrandt Canadian geologist will spend Christmas behind bars in Dubai https://t.co/fWKqnXbySN 3 hours ago

RichardGEarl

Richard Earl Canadian geologist will spend Christmas behind bars in Dubai https://t.co/99mw4jeIix 3 hours ago

pueblokc

J Canadian geologist who revealed fraud in a Dubai-based company detained since 2015 https://t.co/NAyRj1kq1w 4 hours ago

Uberutang

🌱🦧 Canadian geologist will spend Christmas behind bars in Dubai | CTV News https://t.co/4SKpfogX72 4 hours ago

maggsterini

tumbling tumbleweed🎃 Canadian geologist will spend Christmas behind bars in Dubai https://t.co/JItxrbOLFE 5 hours ago

