Black Christmas: Australian bushfires rage on as hundreds of homes destroyed

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Black Christmas: Australian bushfires rage on as hundreds of homes destroyedAustralians are waking to one of the bleakest Christmases in years, with hundreds of homes destroyed by bushfires and road closures sending many holiday-makers' travel plans into chaos.At least nine people have been killed this...
This ‘Charlie Brown’ Christmas Tree is a Reminder of the Ongoing Wildfires in Australia [Video]This ‘Charlie Brown’ Christmas Tree is a Reminder of the Ongoing Wildfires in Australia

As bushfires rage, Australian artist creates burnt, holiday-themed tree installation. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:14Published

Australian bushfires kill three, destroy at least 150 homes [Video]Australian bushfires kill three, destroy at least 150 homes

Three people have died, several are missing and at least 150 homes have been destroyed as bushfires rage across eastern Australia, authorities said on Saturday. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

busey_greg

Greg Busey RT @RaevenNZ: My heart goes out to Australia and Australians. Climate change is devastating our nearest neighbours. Hoping for rain to ease… 4 days ago

DeeWill70747548

Dee Williams Black Christmas: Australian bushfires rage on as hundreds of homes destroyed, via @nzherald https://t.co/5zGWwVYEoI 5 days ago

Graci2005

Graciela RT @gruesomegull: Black #Christmas: Australian #bushfires rage on as hundreds of homes destroyed, via @nzherald https://t.co/zAw1NoOozF 5 days ago

