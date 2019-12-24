Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Delhi faces longest spell of extreme cold since 1997

Hindu Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Minimum temperature recorded at 5.7° Celsius on Tuesday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

This percentage of Americans do not trust other people to drive in the winter [Video]This percentage of Americans do not trust other people to drive in the winter

 Nine in 10 Americans don't trust other drivers to stay safe on the road in the winter, according to new research.  A survey of 2,000 Americans who drive regularly found 91 percent don't..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TaniaDevaiah

Tania Devaiah RT @Indian_Rivers: #Delhi:- Capital recorded longest “extreme cold spell” in Dec since 1997 with cold-day conditions prevailing ~everyday s… 2 hours ago

Indian_Rivers

SANDRP #Delhi:- Capital recorded longest “extreme cold spell” in Dec since 1997 with cold-day conditions prevailing ~every… https://t.co/dTypz7A1b1 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.