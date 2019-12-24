Delhi faces longest spell of extreme cold since 1997

Minimum temperature recorded at 5.7° Celsius on Tuesday



Recent related videos from verified sources This percentage of Americans do not trust other people to drive in the winter Nine in 10 Americans don't trust other drivers to stay safe on the road in the winter, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans who drive regularly found 91 percent don't.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Tania Devaiah RT @Indian_Rivers: #Delhi:- Capital recorded longest “extreme cold spell” in Dec since 1997 with cold-day conditions prevailing ~everyday s… 2 hours ago SANDRP #Delhi:- Capital recorded longest “extreme cold spell” in Dec since 1997 with cold-day conditions prevailing ~every… https://t.co/dTypz7A1b1 23 hours ago