Paris Opera ballerinas perform in protest of Macron's pension reform plan

France 24 Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Ballerinas in white tutus danced scenes from Swan Lake on the forecourt of the Palais Garnier in Paris on Tuesday to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to scrap their special pension benefits.
News video: France pension strike cripples economy, businesses

France pension strike cripples economy, businesses 02:13

 Transport, services affected as rail workers strike over Macron's proposed pension reforms, dampening Christmas sales

Workers Block Paris Trains As Pension Reform Strike Continues [Video]Workers Block Paris Trains As Pension Reform Strike Continues

Train workers began striking on December 5, as they learned of French President Emmanuel Macron&apos;s plan to raise the retirement age to 64.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published

Transport strikes bring Christmas chaos to Paris [Video]Transport strikes bring Christmas chaos to Paris

Christmas travelers had an anxious wait at Paris's Saint Lazare train station on Saturday, amid a transport strike that has disrupted services. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:10Published


Unions defend power cuts to homes, companies in protest over Macron's pension reform

France's warring trade unions on Wednesday defended their decision to cut power to thousands of homes, companies and even the Bank of France to force a weakened...
France 24

Paris Opera ballerinas, who retire at 42, kick up a fuss over Macron pension plans

Ballerinas in white tutus danced scenes from Swan Lake on the forecourt of the Paris Opera on Tuesday to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to...
Reuters

