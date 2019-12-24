Paris Opera ballerinas perform in protest of Macron's pension reform plan



Recent related videos from verified sources Workers Block Paris Trains As Pension Reform Strike Continues Train workers began striking on December 5, as they learned of French President Emmanuel Macron's plan to raise the retirement age to 64. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:08Published 1 day ago Transport strikes bring Christmas chaos to Paris Christmas travelers had an anxious wait at Paris's Saint Lazare train station on Saturday, amid a transport strike that has disrupted services. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:10Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Unions defend power cuts to homes, companies in protest over Macron's pension reform France's warring trade unions on Wednesday defended their decision to cut power to thousands of homes, companies and even the Bank of France to force a weakened...

France 24 6 days ago



Paris Opera ballerinas, who retire at 42, kick up a fuss over Macron pension plans Ballerinas in white tutus danced scenes from Swan Lake on the forecourt of the Paris Opera on Tuesday to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to...

Reuters 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this