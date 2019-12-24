Global  

Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall protests and clashes

Japan Today Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Chaos broke out in an upscale Hong Kong mall on Tuesday night as riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters who were marking Christmas Eve with a series of…
News video: Watch live: Protesters in Hong Kong clash with police in shopping mall

Watch live: Protesters in Hong Kong clash with police in shopping mall 01:00

 Watch live: Protesters in Hong Kong clash with police in shopping mall

Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters, Police In Hong Kong Clash In Christmas Eve Demonstrations [Video]Protesters, Police In Hong Kong Clash In Christmas Eve Demonstrations

Demonstrations in Hong Kong have been ongoing for over six months, now.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published

Hong Kong police fire tear gas on Christmas Eve [Video]Hong Kong police fire tear gas on Christmas Eve

Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as pro-democracy..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong protests: Christmas Eve rallies lead to clashes

Police battle pro-democracy protesters with tear gas in some of the most sustained unrest seen in weeks.
BBC News Also reported by •SBSReutersCBC.caAl JazeeraSifyFrance 24News24

Hong Kong: Underground medic network treats injured demonstrators

For over six months, Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters have been taking to the streets in a sometimes violent face-off with police. At their side, volunteer...
France 24 Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersNews24

tomso1314

Sosad🇭🇰 RT @AFP: Chaos broke out in an upscale #HongKong mall on Tuesday night as riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters who were markin… 45 seconds ago

FaytheJMM7

FaytheMarie-GSF RT @JoeFreedomLove: Mong Kok, Tsim Sha Tsui MTR stations close as Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with return to tear gas on streets and prot… 3 minutes ago

kily0524

🙈🙊🙉🙄😔🖤😷 RT @tomgrundy: Hong Kong marked Christmas Eve with tear gas and mall clashes on Tuesday night as battles between democracy activists and ri… 3 minutes ago

JoeFreedomLove

❌Joe FreedomLover❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Mong Kok, Tsim Sha Tsui MTR stations close as Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with return to tear gas on streets and… https://t.co/sPoeFGGzcr 8 minutes ago

MoRaY1959

Alan G Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall protests and clashes https://t.co/VB2lEQLOOa #HongKong #Protests 9 minutes ago

TSstewartPhoto

Thomas Stewart 😷 RT @HongKongFP: ‘We are not giving up’: Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall clashes and tear gas https://t.co/uxhjPoDkiz #HongKong #Chi… 27 minutes ago

