Chuck Peddle Dies at 82; His $25 Chip Helped Start the PC Age

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Chuck Peddle, the engineer and entrepreneur who helped launch the age of the personal computer after designing a microprocessor that sold for a mere $25, died Dec. 15 at his home in Santa Cruz, California. He was 82. His partner, Kathleen Shaeffer, said the cause was pancreatic cancer. In 1974, Peddle and several other engineers […]
