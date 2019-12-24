Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Thirty-five civilians killed in Burkina Faso after army repels militant attack

Reuters Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Burkina Faso insurgents killed 35 mostly female civilians on Tuesday after attacking a military outpost in northern Soum Province, and about 87 militants and local security forces were killed in the clash, authorities said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

35 civilians killed in Burkina Faso after army repels militant attack

Burkina Faso insurgents killed 35 mostly female civilians on Tuesday after attacking a military outpost in northern Soum Province, and about 87 militants and...
CBC.ca

Militant attack kills 35 civilians in north Burkina Faso: President

A jihadist attack on Tuesday on a military base and a town in northern Burkina Faso killed 35 civilians, most of them women, President Roch Marc Chri
Hindu Also reported by •Seattle TimesFrance 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.