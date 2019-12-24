Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Why More People In Germany Are Renting Potted Christmas Trees

NPR Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
In Germany, Baumscham, or tree shaming, is leading more and more people to rent potted Christmas trees rather than buy cut ones. But keeping these potted trees alive is a challenge.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Echter's Nursery And Garden Center Giving Away Free Christmas Trees

Echter's Nursery And Garden Center Giving Away Free Christmas Trees 00:23

 Families that can't afford a tree can pick one up before 6 p.m.

Recent related videos from verified sources

10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records [Video]10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records

10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records. 10. The record for the tallest stack of Hanukkah donuts was set in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2018. Members of the Jewish Life Center stacked more than..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Local Jewish group Tikkun Ha-Ir builds bridges with Holiday Gifts program [Video]Local Jewish group Tikkun Ha-Ir builds bridges with Holiday Gifts program

A local Jewish group that encourages community service and giving back will assist more than 500 people through 12 area non-profit organizations this holiday season.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man creates a 7ft Christmas tree made entirely from cheese and crisps

Man creates a 7ft Christmas tree made entirely from cheese and crispsMost people want their Christmas trees to smell like pine; this artist prefers a cheesy aroma
Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •Mid-Day

Auction site Trade Me reveals most-searched Christmas items

Auction site Trade Me reveals most-searched Christmas itemsKiwis are still scrambling to buy last minute Christmas trees, according to Trade Me data.Last week there were more than 46,000 searches for "Christmas tree" on...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.