White Christmas dreams granted in Newfoundland with massive storm

CTV News Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Much of Newfoundland’s east coast is under a winter storm warning, where 30 centimetres of snow is expected on Christmas Eve, with an additional five to 10 centimetres expected overnight.
Newfoundland wakes up to buckets of snow, continued winter storm warning

The eastern edge of Newfoundland is still mostly covered by a winter storm warning, according to Environment Canada, after a blanket of snow fell on Christmas...
CTV News


