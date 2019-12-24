Global  

Internet Blackouts Are Becoming More Common Around The World

Tuesday, 24 December 2019
Internet Blackouts Are Becoming More Common Around The WorldWatch VideoInternet outages are becoming more common around the globe, according to a new report from internet freedom advocacy group Access Now. 

The report found in 2018 alone, there were nearly 200 internet shutdowns, mainly in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Countries like Zimbabwe and Iran pulled the plug on...
Internet Blackouts Are Becoming More Common Around The World

Internet Blackouts Are Becoming More Common Around The World 01:20

 Asia, the Middle East, &amp; Africa experienced nearly 200 internet shutdowns in 2018 according to Access Now, an internet freedom advocacy group.

