Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bloomberg axes company using prisoners for campaign calls

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg cut ties with a contractor that used prisoners to make calls for his presidential campaign, he said in a statement Tuesday. The former New York mayor said that his campaign was unaware of the arrangement until a reporter sought comment. Earlier Tuesday, online news site The Intercept […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Michael Bloomberg Opens Campaign Offices In Three Key States

Michael Bloomberg Opens Campaign Offices In Three Key States 00:32

 Michael Bloomberg opened campaign offices in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. The three states are critical spots for winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. president. According to Reuters, the states were key places that brought President Donald Trump to office. Bloomberg said: “The only...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kamala Harris Campaign In Death Spiral [Video]Kamala Harris Campaign In Death Spiral

Kamala Harris's campaign may be in its final months. Last week, a top aide to the Harris campaign quit to join the Bloomberg campaign. She left a scathing letter behind describing resentment and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published

Trump Campaign Bans Bloomberg News Reporters From Events [Video]Trump Campaign Bans Bloomberg News Reporters From Events

​President Trump's campaign said it "will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events."

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg 'exploited' prisoners to make phone calls on behalf of 2020 campaign: report

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg appeared to unwittingly use prison labor to make phone calls on behalf of his 2020 presidential campaign, according...
FOXNews.com

Bloomberg Campaign Vendor Used Prison Labor To Make Presidential Campaign Calls

Michael Bloomberg is one of the world's richest men, with a net worth of about $56 billion. He said his campaign cut ties with the vendor as soon as it learned...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.