Japan lawmaker arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes over casino: NHK

Reuters Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Tokyo prosecutors arrested ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto on Wednesday on suspicion of accepting bribes from a Chinese company interested in setting up a casino in Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported.
