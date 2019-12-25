Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

5 things about Santa Claus we bet you didn't know!

DNA Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Did you know that you can actually send a letter to Santa Claus?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Hunky Santa and Mrs. Claus

Hunky Santa and Mrs. Claus 00:24

 Check out Hunky Santa and Mrs. Claus for a holiday treat at 6 p.m. at Fashion Show mall.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NEODESHA FD SANTA DELIVERY [Video]NEODESHA FD SANTA DELIVERY

The neodeshay, kansas fire department is helping out the santa claus ahead of christmas. they gathered presents to be delivered to all the good boys and girls in town.

Credit: KOAMPublished

Newport firefighters spread cheer, deliver gifts to five families [Video]Newport firefighters spread cheer, deliver gifts to five families

At one stop on the holiday cheer tour, Shannon Harrison's home, five children were given gifts and the opportunity to meet Santa. Harrison is taking care of five children whose parents are no longer..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Things you probably don't know about life as a professional Santa Claus

Things you probably don't know about life as a professional Santa ClausOur reporter comes face to (bearded) face with the man himself...
Derby Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KashyapKarthik

Karthik Kashyap The Power of Advertising: Santa Claus may have a long history steeped in Christmas traditions, but the modern Santa… https://t.co/I7RiIDjZya 3 minutes ago

techie_aman

Aman 🇮🇳 RT @Chellaney: The Power of Advertising: Santa Claus may have a long history steeped in Christmas traditions, but the modern Santa was crea… 13 minutes ago

mishamc

A toast! To mirth, to merriment, to manslaughter. RT @johncarternc: Can’t believe kids really believe in Santa Claus lmao. Idiots. Anyway, the NC State football program is def about to tur… 29 minutes ago

johncarternc

John Carter Can’t believe kids really believe in Santa Claus lmao. Idiots. Anyway, the NC State football program is def about… https://t.co/dO704S7WBt 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.