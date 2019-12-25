5 things about Santa Claus we bet you didn't know!

Karthik Kashyap The Power of Advertising: Santa Claus may have a long history steeped in Christmas traditions, but the modern Santa… https://t.co/I7RiIDjZya 3 minutes ago Aman 🇮🇳 RT @Chellaney: The Power of Advertising: Santa Claus may have a long history steeped in Christmas traditions, but the modern Santa was crea… 13 minutes ago A toast! To mirth, to merriment, to manslaughter. RT @johncarternc: Can’t believe kids really believe in Santa Claus lmao. Idiots. Anyway, the NC State football program is def about to tur… 29 minutes ago John Carter Can’t believe kids really believe in Santa Claus lmao. Idiots. Anyway, the NC State football program is def about… https://t.co/dO704S7WBt 54 minutes ago