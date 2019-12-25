Global  

Christmas 2019: God loves even the worst of mankind, says Pope Francis

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Pope Francis celebrated the traditional Christmas Mass at the Vatican's St. Peter's Basilica church, and in his sermon spoke of how God loves everyone, even the worst of mankind.

During the Mass on Christmas Eve, when Catholics commemorate the birth of the Lord Jesus, Francis on Tuesday said of his coming: "We realise that,...
 Pope Francis during the Christmas Eve Mass held in St. Peter's Basilica on Tuesday invited Catholics to "acknowledge" their "sins" as they prepare to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

God loves even the worst of mankind: Pope at Christmas Mass

Vatican City, Dec 25 (IANS) Pope Francis celebrated the traditional Christmas Mass at the Vatican's St. Peter's Basilica church, and in his sermon spoke of how...
Pope Francis kicks off Christmas celebrations with midnight Mass

Pope Francis ushered in Christmas celebrations for the world's 1.3 billion Catholics on Tuesday, saying the celebration of Jesus's birth reminded humanity how...
