Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes 177 km west of Port Hardy, Canada - USGS

Reuters India Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck 177 km (109.98 miles) west of Port Hardy, British Columbia, Canada on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
