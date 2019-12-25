|
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes 177 km west of Port Hardy, Canada - USGS
|
|
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck 177 km (109.98 miles) west of Port Hardy, British Columbia, Canada on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Philippines
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao, Phillipines Saturday night, around 10 p.m. Pacific Time. The epicenter was five kilometers south east from Magsaysay, Philippines, according to the US..
Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:27Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this