Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes west of Port Hardy, Canada: USGS

Reuters Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck 177 km (109.98 miles) west of Port Hardy, British Columbia, Canada on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Further footage of hotel swimming pool shaking during powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake in the Philippines [Video]Further footage of hotel swimming pool shaking during powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake in the Philippines

A swimming pool shakes violently causing waves inside a resort in General Santos City, the Philippines during a strong earthquake on December 15. Guests were having their office Christmas party when..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:40Published

6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Philippines [Video]6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Philippines

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao, Phillipines Saturday night, around 10 p.m. Pacific Time. The epicenter was five kilometers south east from Magsaysay, Philippines, according to the US..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Major earthquake with 6.3 magnitude strikes west of Port Hardy in Canada

Ontario [Canada], Dec 25 (ANI): An earthquake measuring magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale struck the west coast of Port Hardy in British Columbia, Canada, on...
Sify Also reported by •Reuters IndiaRIA Nov.Khaleej Times

Tweets about this

wavetop

michael grey RT @cbcnewsbc: 6.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Vancouver Island, reportedly felt in Richmond, B.C. https://t.co/Et7XcAB9W4 https://t.co… 49 seconds ago

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes west of Port Hardy, Canada https://t.co/lNrB1RPrvL 2 minutes ago

farhanrashad

Farhan Rashad Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Off West Coast of Canada - US Geological Survey https://t.co/LOyx0bNG0k 3 minutes ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes west of Port Hardy, Canada: USGS https://t.co/z2hZnujJmp 6 minutes ago

alanrknight74

Alan R Knight RT @PennyStockGirls: Large earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes spot west of Port Hardy, Canada https://t.co/JrLnhAwBlg https://t.co/BvJ1Kpu… 7 minutes ago

DynamiteNews_

Dynamite News Major earthquake with 6.3 magnitude strikes west of Port Hardy in Canada https://t.co/PQMJo5agkZ via @DynamiteNews_… https://t.co/YeJghgj794 7 minutes ago

anodyne2art

Liz Gilbert 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes west of Port Hardy on Christmas Eve https://t.co/tnTV7jEmw6 10 minutes ago

tishheaven

Tish Heaven RT @CBCCanada: 6.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Vancouver Island, reportedly felt in Richmond, B.C. https://t.co/Po3yCp97hh https://t.co… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.