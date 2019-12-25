Global  

US President Trump brushes off North Korean 'Christmas gift' warning

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
US President Trump brushes off North Korean 'Christmas gift' warningUS President Donald Trump has brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift", saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully", amid concerns that Pyongyang might be preparing a long-range missile test.Mr...
News video: N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump

N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump 00:39

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully," amid concerns in the United States that Pyongyang might be preparing a missile test.

Recent related news from verified sources

No North Korean ‘Christmas Gift’ Yet, But Deadline Looms

No North Korean ‘Christmas Gift’ Yet, But Deadline LoomsNorth Korea may not have delivered a so-called “Christmas gift” to the United States, at least not on Christmas Day, but U.S.-North Korea tensions appear far...
WorldNews

US flies 4 spy planes over Korean Peninsula after Pyongyang's 'Christmas gift' threat

Seoul [South Korea], Dec 26 (ANI): The United States flew four surveillance planes over the Korean Peninsula this week after North Korea threatened to give...
Sify


