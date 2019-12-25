Global  

Strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Canada

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The quake struck 518km west of Vancouver.
Recent related news from verified sources

Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes west of Port Hardy, Canada: USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck 177 km (109.98 miles) west of Port Hardy, British Columbia, Canada on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Reuters

