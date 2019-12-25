Indonesia bus plunges into ravine, sending at least 28 to their deaths

A bus plunged into a ravine on Indonesia's Sumatra island after its brakes apparently malfunctioned, killing at least 28 people and injuring 13 others, police and rescuers said Tuesday.



