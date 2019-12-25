Global  

Indonesia bus crash death toll up to at least 28

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Local police chief Dolly Gumara said on Wednesday another body was found late on Tuesday, adding up the death toll to 28 from earlier 27. Eight of the killed passengers were children, said Gumara. "We have identified 27 of the killed victims and only one body is still unidentified as of today. The victim is a woman," Gumara told AFP on Wednesday.
