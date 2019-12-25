New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () A new satellite image of a factory where North Korea makes military equipment used to launch long-range missiles shows the construction of a new structure.The release of several images from Planet Labs comes amid concern that North...
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully," amid concerns in the United States that Pyongyang might be preparing a missile test.
By Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein*
(FPRI) — It shouldn’t come as a surprise that hopes of a deal between the US and North Korea appear to be crumbling fast.... Eurasia Review Also reported by •Reuters •Reuters India
