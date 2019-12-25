Global  

New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
New construction seen at missile-related site in North KoreaA new satellite image of a factory where North Korea makes military equipment used to launch long-range missiles shows the construction of a new structure.The release of several images from Planet Labs comes amid concern that North...
News video: N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump

N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump 00:39

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully," amid concerns in the United States that Pyongyang might be preparing a missile test.

Construction of structure at North Korea site, satellite images show, amid fears of 'Christmas present' missile

A new satellite image of a factory where North Korea makes military equipment used to launch long-range missiles shows the construction of a new structure.
FOXNews.com

North Korea: Business As Usual, But Pyongyang Is Worse Off – OpEd

By Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein* (FPRI) — It shouldn’t come as a surprise that hopes of a deal between the US and North Korea appear to be crumbling fast....
Eurasia Review Also reported by •ReutersReuters India

