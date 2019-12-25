White-bearded 'Merry Christmas' bank robber throws cash at passers-by
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () A man, identified by police as 65-year-old David Wayne Oliver, robbed a bank two days before Christmas, but threw the stolen cash in the air and wished passers-by a merry Christmas, US media reported. Oliver was arrested in a nearby Starbucks after the event and without incident, Colorado police department confirmed. Some passers-by returned the money to the bank.
