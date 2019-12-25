Global  

White-bearded 'Merry Christmas' bank robber throws cash at passers-by

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
A man, identified by police as 65-year-old David Wayne Oliver, robbed a bank two days before Christmas, but threw the stolen cash in the air and wished passers-by a merry Christmas, US media reported. Oliver was arrested in a nearby Starbucks after the event and without incident, Colorado police department confirmed. Some passers-by returned the money to the bank.
News video: Suspect Accused Of Robbing Bank, Throwing Money & Saying 'Merry Christmas'

Suspect Accused Of Robbing Bank, Throwing Money & Saying 'Merry Christmas' 00:39

 Police said the robber, later identified as David Oliver, 65, walked into the Academy Bank on 1 S. Tejon St., claimed to have a weapon and took cash from a teller before throwing it in the air and yelling, "Merry Christmas!"

