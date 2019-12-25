Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Disney Removes Same-Sex Kiss From ‘Star Wars’ Film in Singapore

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The scene, which Disney cut to preserve a PG-13 rating in the conservative nation, was the first overt appearance of gay characters in the “Star Wars” franchise.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Loper Report: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' 'Uncut Gems' [Video]Loper Report: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' 'Uncut Gems'

Film critic Wil Loper reviews "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Uncut Gems."

Credit: WISCPublished

Star Wars fanatic has amassed a remarkable 5,000 strong collection of memorabilia since falling in love with the film franchise [Video]Star Wars fanatic has amassed a remarkable 5,000 strong collection of memorabilia since falling in love with the film franchise

A Star Wars fanatic has amassed a 5,000 strong collection of memorabilia since falling in love with the epic film franchise 42 years ago. Obsessive Neil Livesey, 60, has an entire room in his..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dow Jones News: Disney's New "Star Wars" Film Fails to Win Over Critics; Microsoft Faces Cloud Threat From Google

The newest "Star Wars" film has received mixed reviews, and Google is aiming to steal Microsoft's spot in the cloud infrastructure market.
Motley Fool Also reported by •Seattle TimesMashable

Disney cuts lesbian kiss from 'Star Wars' in Singapore

Disney has cut a lesbian kiss from the latest "Star Wars" movie - one of the top Christmas films - Singapore's media regulator said on Tuesday, so that…
Japan Today


Tweets about this

Olamide83113184

Trendinglivenews By BY DANIEL VICTOR from NEW YORK NEWS World https://t.co/ro4ZbdyvMN via IFTTT Disney Removes Same-Sex Kiss From ‘S… https://t.co/3k8zhUfHbH 19 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Disney Removes Same-Sex Kiss From ‘Star Wars’ Film in Singapore https://t.co/Tx9W7QXfxT https://t.co/hLSvNcStuU 28 minutes ago

Alex_Albert

Alex Albert Disney Removes Same-Sex Kiss From ‘Star Wars’ Film in Singapore https://t.co/Jbg52n0wKe https://t.co/LEWgSiQTTh 40 minutes ago

csbnnews

csbnnews Disney Removes Same-Sex Kiss From ‘Star Wars’ Film in Singapore https://t.co/gATZ0zfa6K https://t.co/BNxFgGgpmo 40 minutes ago

Rahul_news4me

RAHUL ROY Disney Removes Same-Sex Kiss From ‘Star Wars’ Film in Singapore https://t.co/wNQGDHveWw https://t.co/hcysNBfkU5 2 hours ago

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma Disney Removes Same-Sex Kiss From ‘Star Wars’ Film in Singapore by BY DANIEL VICTOR https://t.co/emaXTWeY8C https://t.co/TaqjtLsE67 2 hours ago

mayya2k19

Mayya Khan Disney Removes Same-Sex Kiss From ‘Star Wars’ Film in Singapore https://t.co/cIPi2UWNxd 2 hours ago

garjunp

Azzubhai Disney Removes Same-Sex Kiss From ‘Star Wars’ Film in Singapore by BY DANIEL VICTOR https://t.co/xODM0J6F7O https://t.co/xxo2V74O9o 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.