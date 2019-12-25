Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Spanish police investigate British family’s pool deaths

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
MADRID (AP) — Spanish police are investigating the swimming pool deaths of a British man, his 9-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son. The girl got into difficulty Tuesday in a pool in Malaga in southern Spain’s Costa del Sol, Spanish private news agency Europa Press reported. Her 53-year-old father and brother jumped into the pool and […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Moment a heartless yob was caught on CCTV destroying a disabled five-year-old's £10,000 hydrotherapy pool - by filling it with [Video]Moment a heartless yob was caught on CCTV destroying a disabled five-year-old's £10,000 hydrotherapy pool - by filling it with

This is the moment a heartless yob was caught on CCTV destroying a disabled five-year-old's £10,000 hydrotherapy pool - by filling it with PAINT.Evie Carr was born with a condition which means she may..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Newfoundland Chills Out In Pool Of Ice [Video]Newfoundland Chills Out In Pool Of Ice

Summer can mean loads of fun outside with your pooch. Be that as it may, when the temps take off, find a way to secure your pet. Regardless of whether you bring him for a stroll down the road, a ride..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Three members of British family die 'after drowning in swimming pool' at their Spanish hotel

Three members of the same family were found dead in a swimming pool in the Costa Del Sol on Christmas Eve after a father, along with his teenage son, tried to...
New Zealand Herald

British family drowns in hotel swimming pool in Costa del Sol

A father and his two children have been found dead in a swimming pool in Spain. A faulty pool pump may have led to the family drowning while on vacation on...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

Randy_sV12

® [BOT] Spanish police investigate British family's pool deaths https://t.co/AU3ijfrFp1 https://t.co/d6UDAfD376 18 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Spanish police investigate British family’s pool deaths https://t.co/rRecfrEwZ2 53 minutes ago

whatsonyormind

What's on your Mind? Spanish police investigate British family's pool deaths https://t.co/3H137e9S7n 1 hour ago

dailyreadlist

Daily Read List Spanish police investigate British family’s pool deaths #USA https://t.co/6UCrXVsLEO 2 hours ago

SpainNewsinUK

Spain to UK Spanish police investigate British family's pool deaths - The Associated Press #spain #spanish https://t.co/iuOtrPEV5E 2 hours ago

LaDeCoyoacan_

La de Coyoacán Spanish police investigate British family's pool deaths https://t.co/xIjVb2Ncge https://t.co/0njNaJeSBy 2 hours ago

winnercitizenus

Winner Citizen Spanish police investigate British family's pool deaths https://t.co/yCUK3yxdWl https://t.co/UMCtEv2dtw 2 hours ago

Insureteck

Insureteck Spanish police investigate British family's pool deaths Spanish police are investigating the swimming pool deaths o… https://t.co/KG51IsT1WA 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.