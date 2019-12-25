Global  

27 local peace activists abducted in western Afghanistan

Reuters Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Taliban militants have kidnapped 27 peace activists from a highway in Afghanistan's western Farah province, local officials and peace activists said on Wednesday.
President Trump Back In Florida After Thanksgiving Trip To Afghanistan [Video]President Trump Back In Florida After Thanksgiving Trip To Afghanistan

Bofta Yimam reports President Trump's first-ever trip to the country was highlighted by an announcement that peace talks with the Taliban have resumed.

Afghan official says Taliban abducted 26 peace activists

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban ambushed a peace convoy in western Afghanistan and abducted 26 activists, members of a peace movement, a police spokesman...
Seattle Times Also reported by •HinduMENAFN.com

Afghan People's Peace Movement marchers 'kidnapped by Taliban'

Activists from the People's Peace Movement disappear after entering Farah province.
BBC News

