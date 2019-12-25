Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Is Canada the Christmas tree capital of the world?

CTV News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
A number of towns in Canada and the U.S. claim to be the Christmas tree capital of the world. But international figures show neither are correct.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: The Christmas tree that's helping heal hearts in Italy

The Christmas tree that's helping heal hearts in Italy 01:09

 Italy has one of the world's biggest "Christmas trees" and with it, a group of friends came together to remember someone they had lost.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records [Video]10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records

10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records. 10. The record for the tallest stack of Hanukkah donuts was set in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2018. Members of the Jewish Life Center stacked more than..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:32Published

Taxidermist has come up with stuffed festive animals ready for the tree [Video]Taxidermist has come up with stuffed festive animals ready for the tree

Britain's wackiest taxidermist has come up with his first ever Christmas range - full of festive stuffed animal decorations.Eccentric Jack Devaney, 25, has spent 18 months building up a catalogue of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pothole Christmas tree inspires pastor to write holiday song

McCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A scraggly metal Christmas tree planted in a pothole has inspired a Mississippi minister to pen a holiday song. One bit asks, “If a man...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.