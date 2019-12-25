Queen Elizabeth II, close family celebrate Christmas
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () SANDRINGHAM, England (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II and her close family celebrated Christmas with a morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church near her rural retreat at Sandringham in eastern England. It was a festive event Wednesday as the queen was joined for the first time by Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, the […]
Queen Elizabeth II attended church near her rural retreat on Sunday as her husband Prince Philip spent his second night in a London hospital. Palace officials have not provided an update on the 98-year-old prince's condition following the announcement on Friday he was being admitted to King Edward...
Video of Prince George baking Christmas puddings with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and The Duke of Cambridge has been released. Photos of the royals were distributed by Buckingham palace earlier in..
Britain's embattled Prince Andrew made a rare public appearance on Christmas morning. He was seen walking with his brother Prince Charles, attending an early... CBS News Also reported by •France 24 •Just Jared •Reuters •Reuters India
