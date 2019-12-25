Global  

Hong Kong protests: Christmas sees no halt in clashes

BBC News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Police battle activists again as Hong Kong's leader accuses "reckless rioters" of ruining Christmas.
News video: Hong Kong wakes up after Christmas Eve clashes

 Protests leave a trail of destruction after clashes spilled out across malls and the tourist hub in Hong Kong on Christmas Eve. Libby Hogan reports.

Hong Kong police fire tear gas on Christmas Eve [Video]Hong Kong police fire tear gas on Christmas Eve

Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as pro-democracy..

Protesters, Police In Hong Kong Clash In Christmas Eve Demonstrations [Video]Protesters, Police In Hong Kong Clash In Christmas Eve Demonstrations

Demonstrations in Hong Kong have been ongoing for over six months, now.

Hong Kong protests: Christmas Eve rallies lead to clashes

Police battle pro-democracy protesters with tear gas in some of the most sustained unrest seen in weeks.
BBC News

Hong Kong protests flare ahead of Xi meeting with city leader

Hong Kong police fired tear gas in late night street clashes with anti-government protesters, ahead of a potentially pivotal meeting between Hong Kong's leader...
Reuters Also reported by •Al JazeeraNews24SBSFrance 24

iris1502 RT @NAR: Christmas Eve chaos in Hong Kong sparked by fight over donations https://t.co/mFimQ8VXSC #HongKongprotests 4 seconds ago

stongctsat RT @axios: Hong Kong police used tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters to break up demonstrations in a busy shopping district on Christ… 6 seconds ago

Ying RT @WSJ: The protests that have roiled Hong Kong have stretched for over six months. The past few weeks have been punctuated by smaller pro… 12 seconds ago

iris1502 RT @dpa_intl: Tear gas, pepper spray, water cannon and other weapons marred Christmas Eve in Hong Kong, where riot police came out in force… 18 seconds ago

nanagu🇭🇰 RT @revmahoney: Praying at Christmas for an end to police brutality in HK and for the government to respect and protect the beautiful peopl… 18 seconds ago

Katherine Lunbery Evil DOES NOT STOP. , Just Because of a Holiday! Reuters: 'It doesn't matter if it's Christmas': Hong Kong pro-de… https://t.co/U02sZuU2cH 41 seconds ago

古拉伊 RT @business: JUST IN: Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas at crowds in a popular shopping district on Christmas Eve as protesters took to… 57 seconds ago

EcoInternet #HongKong demonstrations: Holiday protests turn ugly in Hong Kong: CBS News https://t.co/uYuiVyJcEU #HumanRights M… https://t.co/JOMsxkzUCx 1 minute ago

