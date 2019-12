Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man killed a woman in north Philadelphia on Wednesday, repeatedly stabbing her and even chasing her outside the home at one point in an attack witnessed by several children, according to police. One of the children, a 14-year-old, was also wounded in the attack and was taken to a hospital, WPVI-TV […] 👓 View full article