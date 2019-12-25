Global  

Typhoon Phanfone in Philippines kills 1, forces thousands from homes

CBC.ca Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Thousands in central Philippines are experiencing a wet and gloomy Christmas because of Typhoon Phanfone, which made its first landfall on Christmas Eve, killing one person. 
Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day

Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day 00:44

 Typhoon Phanfone, which started as a tropical cyclone on Christmas eve, has battered several islands in the central region of the Philippines on Christmas Day (December 25).

Typhoon Phanfone hits Philippines on Christmas Eve disrupting travel

Typhoon Phanfone, called Ursula locally, has been upgraded from a tropical storm.
The Age

Philippines typhoon brings Christmas Day misery

Philippines typhoon brings Christmas Day miseryPeople stranded in evacuation centres and at ports as Typhoon Phanfone passes over string of islands Typhoon Phanfone has pummelled the central Philippines on...
WorldNews Also reported by Reuters, Reuters India, Al Jazeera, France 24

