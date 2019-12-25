JFK letter promising Santa safe during Cold War on display Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Photos of the Kennedys celebrating Christmas in the White House and copies of the family's Christmas cards are among the other holiday keepsakes being highlighted in a seasonal display in Boston, including a letter that the then U.S. President John F. Kennedy wrote during the Cold War to assure a little girl that Santa Claus would be safe from bombing tests. 👓 View full article

