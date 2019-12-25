Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

JFK letter promising Santa safe during Cold War on display

CTV News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Photos of the Kennedys celebrating Christmas in the White House and copies of the family's Christmas cards are among the other holiday keepsakes being highlighted in a seasonal display in Boston, including a letter that the then U.S. President John F. Kennedy wrote during the Cold War to assure a little girl that Santa Claus would be safe from bombing tests.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KTVOTV

KTVO Television JFK letter promising Santa safe during Cold War on display https://t.co/0GVv2mHq3h #KTVONews 8 minutes ago

anis_epis

Anis "Please stop the Russians from bombing the North Pole", an 8-year-old Michigan girl Michelle Rochon wrote to Presid… https://t.co/cdd27MQ8Z6 14 minutes ago

WLOS_13

WLOS In the throes of the Cold War, the Soviet Union was preparing a nuclear test in the Arctic Circle. An 8-year-old wa… https://t.co/1tpLrV9Ovf 18 minutes ago

juliettetorrez

Juliette Torrez RT @nbcsandiego: "Please stop the Russians from bombing the North Pole. Because they will kill Santa Claus," the 8-year-old girl wrote to t… 54 minutes ago

djuba52

Oscar & Mom RT @NECN: A brief but reassuring letter written by John F. Kennedy to an 8-year-old concerned about Santa Claus during the Cold War is on d… 2 hours ago

HiNagendraBandi

Nagendra Bandi "JFK letter promising Santa safe during Cold War on display" posted by Nagendra Bandi. Kennedy's brief, but reassur… https://t.co/LchjgYmUDt 3 hours ago

RFannon_KTVO

Riley Fannon KTVO BOSTON (AP) — The Soviet Union was planning to test a massive nuclear bomb in the Arctic Circle. But in a letter to… https://t.co/TkyDjbUBtd 3 hours ago

vivienhernandez

vivien hernandez RT @Nightline: JFK letter promising Santa safe during Cold War on display: https://t.co/yP1eF9LRLl 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.