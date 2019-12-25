richard wilson RT @FinancialTimes: Australia targets UK with post-Brexit tourism campaign https://t.co/dNgwAFkQBz 6 minutes ago Dick Shearman ‘Matesong’ Guess it might appeal to a certain demographic Australia targets UK with post-Brexit tourism campaign… https://t.co/MwuzefhH79 9 minutes ago Financial Times Australia targets UK with post-Brexit tourism campaign https://t.co/dNgwAFkQBz 16 minutes ago Easy Stock Market New post (Australia targets UK with post-Brexit tourism drive) has been published on easy stock market - https://t.co/ILq5mnnCpP 37 minutes ago Carlos Redmond Australia targets UK with post-Brexit tourism drive https://t.co/bhhO01G9pr 1 hour ago Ss Israt RT @FT: Australia targets UK with post-Brexit tourism campaign https://t.co/b09XQ7CZku 1 hour ago Jamie Smyth Australia targets UK with post-Brexit tourism campaign: Kylie Minogue deploys ‘Matesong’ to try to arrest fall in U… https://t.co/khTeIYSQsj 2 hours ago Jamie Smyth Australia targets UK with post-Brexit tourism campaign- deploying pop diva Kylie and "Matesong" just prior to Queen… https://t.co/5AEsZq0O3z 2 hours ago