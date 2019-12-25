Royals celebrate Christmas after a "quite bumpy" year
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () Britain's embattled Prince Andrew made a rare public appearance on Christmas morning. He was seen walking with his brother Prince Charles, attending an early church service. Andrew did not attend a later service with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family. Charlotte Gallagher with our partners at the BBC is covering the royal Christmas, wrapping up a year that the queen describes as "quite bumpy."
Business Insider reports Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has been released from the hospital. The Queen's husband spent four nights there, and was treated for a pre-existing condition. It's believed the 98-year-old royal could travel to the Queen's Sandringham Estate to spend Christmas with the...