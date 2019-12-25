Global  

Royals celebrate Christmas after a "quite bumpy" year

CBS News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Britain's embattled Prince Andrew made a rare public appearance on Christmas morning. He was seen walking with his brother Prince Charles, attending an early church service. Andrew did not attend a later service with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family. Charlotte Gallagher with our partners at the BBC is covering the royal Christmas, wrapping up a year that the queen describes as "quite bumpy."
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Philip Leaves Hospital, Just In Time For Christmas

Prince Philip Leaves Hospital, Just In Time For Christmas 00:36

 Business Insider reports Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has been released from the hospital. The Queen's husband spent four nights there, and was treated for a pre-existing condition. It's believed the 98-year-old royal could travel to the Queen's Sandringham Estate to spend Christmas with the...

