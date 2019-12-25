Global  

Arundhati Roy: Protests over India's citizenship law give me hope

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Amid mass protests, acclaimed writer and activist tells Al Jazeera why she calls India's new citizenship law dangerous.
News video: India approves funds for population register amid mass protests

India approves funds for population register amid mass protests 04:09

 Gov't says it aims to build comprehensive database, but critics fear it may be used for controversial citizens register.

Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB [Video]Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis extended his support to Citizenship Law. While addressing the media in West Bengal’s Bagdogra he said that the act will help persecuted minorities.

Student groups to rally in New Delhi [Video]Student groups to rally in New Delhi

Student groups to rally in New Delhi

Booker Prize winner Roy joins protests against India citizenship law

More than a thousand students, artists and writers, including Booker Prize winner Arundhati Roy, protested in India’s capital and northeastern Assam state on...
France 24

Thousands renew protests in India against citizenship law

Thousands of people took to the streets in India again on Wednesday against a new citizenship law based on religion that has touched off violent unrest, and a...
Reuters

