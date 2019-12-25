'It doesn't matter if it's Christmas': Hong Kong pro-democracy activists keep up protests
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () Despite the embarrassing results, Hong Kong`s pro-Beijing leaders have made no new concessions. "Confrontation is expected, it doesn`t matter if it`s Christmas," said Chan, a 28-year-old restaurant worker who was part of a crowd which exchanged insults with police outside a shopping centre in the Mong Kok district.
Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched through Christmas-decorated shopping malls chanting pro-democracy slogans on Wednesday as police fired tear gas to... Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche Welle