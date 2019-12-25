Global  

'It doesn't matter if it's Christmas': Hong Kong pro-democracy activists keep up protests

Zee News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Despite the embarrassing results, Hong Kong`s pro-Beijing leaders have made no new concessions. "Confrontation is expected, it doesn`t matter if it`s Christmas," said Chan, a 28-year-old restaurant worker who was part of a crowd which exchanged insults with police outside a shopping centre in the Mong Kok district.
News video: Hong Kong wakes up after Christmas Eve clashes

Hong Kong wakes up after Christmas Eve clashes 01:12

 Protests leave a trail of destruction after clashes spilled out across malls and the tourist hub in Hong Kong on Christmas Eve. Libby Hogan reports.

'It doesn't matter if it's Christmas': Hong Kong pro-democracy activists keep up protests

Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched through Christmas-decorated shopping malls chanting pro-democracy slogans on Wednesday as police fired tear gas to...
Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Tear gas and clashes as Hong Kong protests continue through Christmas

Anti-government activists have again clashed with police in Hong Kong as the ongoing protests continued on Christmas Day.
SBS Also reported by •BBC NewsHindu

