Report: FBI Looking Into Pardons By Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin

Newsy Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Report: FBI Looking Into Pardons By Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt BevinWatch VideoThe FBI is reportedly looking into pardons made by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin during his last weeks in office. 

State Rep. Chris Harris told reporters that a criminal investigator had contacted him about Bevin's pardons last week, adding, "the impression I got is that there was an investigation ramping up."...
News video: Report: FBI Looking Into Pardons By Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin

Report: FBI Looking Into Pardons By Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin 01:11

 Kentucky Rep. Chris Harris told reporters that he was contacted by a criminal investigator last week about Bevin&apos;s pardons.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Under Fire For Pardoning Rapist [Video]Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Under Fire For Pardoning Rapist

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned a child rapist, who was also convicted of sodomy and child sex abuse.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:49Published

Former Kentucky Governor pardons hundreds on his final day, including violent criminals [Video]Former Kentucky Governor pardons hundreds on his final day, including violent criminals

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin was in hot water for most of his time spent in office.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Beshear joins critics of predecessor’s spree of pardons

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has said he wants to resist dwelling on his predecessor’s actions but on Monday he spoke out against former...
Seattle Times

Ex-governor defends pardon of man convicted of child rape

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin defended his controversial pardon of a man who was convicted of raping a child, saying there was no...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comNPRCBS NewsNew Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comMediaite

