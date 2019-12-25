Report: FBI Looking Into Pardons By Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Watch VideoThe FBI is reportedly looking into pardons made by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin during his last weeks in office.
State Rep. Chris Harris told reporters that a criminal investigator had contacted him about Bevin's pardons last week, adding, "the impression I got is that there was an investigation ramping up."...
