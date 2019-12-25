Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Songwriter Allee Willis, who did “Friends” theme, dies

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allee Willis, a songwriter whose work included the Broadway musical “The Color Purple” as well as the theme song from the TV show “Friends” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” has died. She was 72. The cause of death Tuesday was a cardiac event, her publicist, Ellyn Solis, told The New […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Music World Mourns Death Of Songwriter Allee Willis

Music World Mourns Death Of Songwriter Allee Willis 00:27

 Allee Willis, who wrote the iconic theme song to the TV show “Friends” and co-wrote the Earth, Wind & Fire classics “September” and “Boogie Wonderland,” died on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles at the age of 72, it was announced Wednesday.

Recent related news from verified sources

Allee Willis: Friends theme songwriter dies at 72

Willis also co-wrote hits for Earth, Wind & Fire and is a Songwriters Hall of Fame member.
BBC News

Famed songwriter Allee Willis, composer of 'Friends' theme song, dead at 72

Songwriter Allee Willis, famous for her work with Earth, Wind & Fire as well as the “Friends” theme and the “The Color Purple” Broadway song score, died...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nekomata_diary

灰次 BBC World News: headlines: Burkina Faso: Many women killed in suspected jihadist attack. Uber co-founder Travis Ka… https://t.co/2CKHmc6u9v 29 seconds ago

the1answerman

Floyd Galloway Grammy-winning songwriter Allee Willis, who wrote Earth, Wind & Fire's 'September' and the Friends theme, has died… https://t.co/d2iHxmX7NY 34 seconds ago

AndrewT87851852

Andrew Thompson RT @vulture: The Detroit-born artist was famous for writing enduring hits like “September” and “Boogie Wonderland” for Earth, Wind & Fire.… 2 minutes ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Friends Theme Songwriter Allee Willis Passes Away at 72 – News18 https://t.co/7JiJ9zojUl https://t.co/2VQW27HFuj 2 minutes ago

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio Songwriter Allee Willis, Whose Work Spanned 'Friends' And 'The Color Purple,' Dies https://t.co/8kIlTzCfqK https://t.co/bpm40pskEW 3 minutes ago

KidreadsBooks

Diane Punch "Allee Willis, 72, Dies; ‘Friends’ Theme and ‘September’ Songwriter" by CARYN GANZ via NYT https://t.co/BKwAhosEdS 4 minutes ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #Allee Allee Willis dead: Friends theme and September songwriter dies at 72 https://t.co/hIgrfAK7Eo 5 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #Allee Allee Willis dead: Friends theme and September songwriter dies at 72 https://t.co/hIgrfAK7Eo 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.