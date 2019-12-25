Songwriter Allee Willis, who did “Friends” theme, dies
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allee Willis, a songwriter whose work included the Broadway musical “The Color Purple” as well as the theme song from the TV show “Friends” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” has died. She was 72. The cause of death Tuesday was a cardiac event, her publicist, Ellyn Solis, told The New […]
