Typhoon Phanfone ruining Christmas for thousands of Filipinos

CTV News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Typhoon Phanfone pummelled the central Philippines on Christmas Day, bringing a wet, miserable and terrifying holiday to millions in the mainly Catholic nation.
News video: Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day

Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day 00:44

 Typhoon Phanfone, which started as a tropical cyclone on Christmas eve, has battered several islands in the central region of the Philippines on Christmas Day (December 25).

Typhoon misery for Philippines as Phanfone hits on Christmas Day [Video]Typhoon misery for Philippines as Phanfone hits on Christmas Day

Phanfone, with a maximum gustiness of up to 190km/h, batters islands in central Philippines, toppling houses, trees.

Typhoon Phanfone in Philippines kills 1, forces thousands from homes

Thousands in central Philippines are experiencing a wet and gloomy Christmas because of Typhoon Phanfone, which made its first landfall on Christmas Eve, killing...
Philippines typhoon brings Christmas Day misery

Philippines typhoon brings Christmas Day miseryPeople stranded in evacuation centres and at ports as Typhoon Phanfone passes over string of islands Typhoon Phanfone has pummelled the central Philippines on...
