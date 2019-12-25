Global  

Netanyahu rushed to bomb shelter after rocket attack on southern Israel

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed off stage and into a bomb shelter during a campaign event after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed at least one rocket was fired into the country.
