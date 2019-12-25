Global  

News24.com | How a Sunday morning spring clean inspired single dad to become Santa to 200 children

News24 Wednesday, 25 December 2019
All Dean van der Hulst had was an idea, a bakkie full of fuel and the drive to make a change for 200 orphaned children, who will thanks to his efforts each be receiving a gift and note form “Santa” this year.
