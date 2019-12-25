Global  

Netanyahu takes shelter after rocket reportedly launched during rally in Israel

CBC.ca Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip at a southern Israeli city on Wednesday as it hosted a campaign rally by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prompted him to take shelter briefly before resuming the event, Israeli TV stations reported.
Recent related news from verified sources

Netanyahu rushed to bomb shelter after rocket attack on southern Israel

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed off stage and into a bomb shelter during a campaign event after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)...
FOXNews.com

Gaza rocket thwarts Netanyahu leadership primary rally

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu was hustled off the stage during a leadership rally under rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. It comes just a day before a tense...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaSeattle Times

