Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Meet the rare black rhino baby born on Christmas Eve

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
He was not born in a manger, and there were no wise men, nor frankincense or myrrh. But the masses are still flocking to see him. Meet the Potter Park Zoo’s Christmas Eve miracle, a black rhino calf born at 5:40 a.m. on Dec. 24 in Lansing, Michigan. “It’s a boy!” the zoo wrote in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum diagnosed with lung cancer surprised by son who travelled 1,500 miles to see her at Christmas [Video]Mum diagnosed with lung cancer surprised by son who travelled 1,500 miles to see her at Christmas

This is the moment a mum diagnosed with cancer had the present of a lifetime - when her son secretly travelled 1,500 miles to surprise her on Christmas Eve. Debora Hendry, 60, was diagnosed with lung..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Baby rhino born at Whipsnade Zoo [Video]Baby rhino born at Whipsnade Zoo

Zookeepers are celebrating the birth of a giant this week – after welcoming a baby rhino to the herd at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, just in time for Christmas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Black Rhino Born at Michigan Zoo on Christmas Eve

Doppsee, a 12-year-old black rhino, gave birth to her first calf, a rare delivery in captivity for the critically endangered species.
NYTimes.com

The ghost of Christmas past - the Black Lady of Bradley Woods

The ghost of Christmas past - the Black Lady of Bradley WoodsOn Christmas Eve, people who shout 'Black Lady, Black Lady, I’ve stolen your baby' three times in Bradley Woods may see the Black Lady appear to them to take...
Grimsby Telegraph


Tweets about this

OmairTAhmad

Omair Ahmad RT @mammalsrus: ‘It’s a boy!’: Meet the rare black rhino baby born on Christmas Eve https://t.co/MA5xwLXxSQ 7 minutes ago

jakjurajon

Jack Clift ‘It’s a boy!’: Meet the rare black rhino baby born on Christmas Eve https://t.co/sdoPBDIj9U 29 minutes ago

mammalsrus

mammalsrus ‘It’s a boy!’: Meet the rare black rhino baby born on Christmas Eve https://t.co/MA5xwLXxSQ 48 minutes ago

pdjmoo

pdjmoo 'IT’S A BOY!' 🎄 Meet the rare black #RHINO baby born on Christmas Eve #Wildlife #EndangeredSpecies https://t.co/4envt3DCDW 1 hour ago

Havilah_V

Havilah Vaskeritchin RT @jilevin: 'It's a boy!': Meet the rare black rhino baby born on Christmas Eve https://t.co/tuct7XiaUb 1 hour ago

TJProvincial

Telegraph-Journal Meet the rare black rhino baby born on Christmas Eve https://t.co/1CYAFoNefO https://t.co/SDUFchLpFg 2 hours ago

DrLiebknicht

Miguelito Loveless Some sweet news for the world. https://t.co/ToL0JhFFb3 2 hours ago

NiaFallsReview

Niagara Falls Review Meet the rare black rhino baby born on Christmas Eve https://t.co/eU6luam0Cg 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.