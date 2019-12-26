Global  

Royal Family attends Christmas service after bumpy year

CBS News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The Royal Family in Britain stuck to tradition on Christmas at church, although there were some notable family member absences. The monarch also gave her annual Christmas message to the commonwealth. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
News video: The Queen and the Royal Family arrive for church service

The Queen and the Royal Family arrive for church service 02:04

 The Queen and the Royal Family arrive at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham for the Christmas day service. Queen Elizabeth was accompanied by Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at...

Queen acknowledges 'bumpy path' during Christmas Day message [Video]Queen acknowledges 'bumpy path' during Christmas Day message

During her annual address the Queen acknowledged the “bumpy” path her family and the country has faced during the past 12 months, but mentioned some of the positives like the birth of the Duke and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 07:47Published

Queen Elizabeth and royals attend Christmas church service [Video]Queen Elizabeth and royals attend Christmas church service

Queen Elizabeth arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the royal Sandringham Estate on Wednesday for a Christmas Day service.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published


Prince George and Princess Charlotte join royal family Christmas Day service

Prince George and Princess Charlotte join royal family Christmas Day serviceThe family walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church
Tamworth Herald

Royal family carries on Christmas traditions despite absences; George, Charlotte make Christmas debut

The royal family gathered for Christmas as usual at Sandringham, but there were some key members missing.
USATODAY.com


