Sen. Lisa Murkowski ‘disturbed’ by McConnell’s vow of ‘total coordination’ with White House over impeachment
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska — a key potential Republican swing vote — told an Anchorage TV station that she was “disturbed” by the Senate majority leader’s statement last week that the verdict in President Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial was already determined. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called the House’s case for impeachment “so darn weak” […]
